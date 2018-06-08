× North Carolina boat driver accused of driving impaired in crash that damaged docks, boats

SOUTHPORT, N.C. – A North Carolina man has been charged with driving while impaired in connection to a boat wreck that damaged multiple boats and docks.

WECT reported that Kevin Harrell, 51, of Wilmington, has been charged with operating a motor vessel while impaired and careless and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The suspect and three other men were on a boat near Southport when the wake from another passing boat threw them into the water, according to Officer Cricoe with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Their boat then damaged docks and two boats. Officials said speed may have been a factor.

Harrell’s blood alcohol content was .08, the legal driving limit.