Lucky numbers help Reidsville man win $190k Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Reidsville man said a lucky set of numbers helped him win a $191,185 Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for the last five years,” George Mitchell said.

He used them again when he stopped by the Stop N Shop on U.S. 158 East in Reidsville and bought a $1 ticket for Wednesday’s drawing.

“When I heard the numbers I was in disbelief,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t have that ticket with me. I knew the numbers by heart and didn’t need it. I checked again in the morning just to make sure and even took it to the store to have them check.”

The ticket beat odds of one in 749,398 to win the drawing.

He claimed the jackpot Friday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $134,788. He said he plans to use some of the money to pay bills.