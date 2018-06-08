Local girl performs at Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s sort of a like a baseball player who gets to bat in Yankee Stadium. Or a basketball player who gets to shoot some threes in the Boston Garden. Maybe a soccer player who gets to take the pitch at Wembley Stadium, in London.

But for Charity Hampton, it was performing at Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater.

You may watch the hit Fox show, “Showtime at the Apollo,” Thursdays on Fox 8.

Charity got to perform in its sister event, “Amateur Night at the Apollo.”

“It's been amazing,” she says, reminiscing over her first performance. “It's such a whirlwind.”

For Charity, singing has been a lifelong pursuit.

“She has sung since before she could talk,” says Heather Hampton. “She always had good pitch, we always knew she would be a singer.”

But most good singers never get to the Apollo. Charity had a connection – her friend, Matthew, whose agent is one of the producers of the show.

“Matthew was like, 'Hey, you should totally send in a video.' And I was like, 'Okay,' and so I did and I didn't know if I really expected anything but I was like you miss all the shots you don't take.”

This shot paid off with a performance that got her a callback and that, alone, means a lot to Charity.

“I know a lot of people performed on the Apollo stage,” she says. “I know the Jackson 5 performed, Ella Fitzgerald was discovered there so you never really know what can happen at the Apollo.”

No matter what happens, for this family it is something special.

“Well,” says her mom, “it is a big deal, yeah.”

See how Charity did in her second performance, going after the $20,000 first prize in Amateur Night, in this edition of the Buckley Report.