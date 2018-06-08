× Kraft Heinz to pay fees for kids slapped with lemonade stand fines

Kraft Heinz has announced it will pay the fees of children who were fined for running lemonade stands without permits.

Fox Business reported that the food giant announced Thursday that it will personally defend children fined for selling the summertime drink.

“We recently came across a story of a kid getting her lemonade stand shut down for legal reasons, which had to be an urban myth. After looking into it and seeing even more instances, we realized these weren’t myths, they were real stories,” Adam Butler, general manager for beverage and nuts for Kraft Heinz, told Fox Business.

Three brothers also had their lemonade stand shut down last week in Stapleton, Colorado after vendors at a nearby festival complained they were undercutting their prices.

The beverage company has created a “Legal-Ade” unit where kids and parents can fight such fines.

“Any child fined for running a lemonade stand without a permit can have his or her parent apply for reimbursement. To apply, simply upload the image of your child’s permit or fine along with a description of what your lemonade stand means to your child, in his or her own words,” the company said in a statement.

The submissions will be reviewed by Country Time Lemonade’s team and the company will cover the fine or permit fee up to $300 if it complies with the terms. It will also donate up to $500,000 to help children with their entrepreneurial pursuits.