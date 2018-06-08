Death penalty upheld for man convicted of killing 5-year-old Shaniya Davis in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The man convicted of killing 5-year-old Shaniya Davis will receive the death penalty after his appeal to have his conviction overturned was denied, WTVD reports.

Mario McNeill was convicted and sentenced to death for killing the 5-year-old in 2009.

McNeill wanted the court to overturn his conviction because he says his attorneys should not have told police where to find the little girl’s body.

His attorney, Andrew DeSimone, said McNeill would have been better off without a lawyer.

