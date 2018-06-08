× Dave & Buster’s restaurant appears set to open in Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem in spring 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dave & Buster’s appears set to open in Hanes Mall in spring 2019, according to a map posted on the website of the mall’s owner, CBL & Properties.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that the site map of the mall shows Dave & Buster’s in a 31,576-square-foot site on the lower level, near the carousel. The popular chain mixes arcade-style games with a restaurant and sports bar.

Charles Gwinn, the manager of Hanes Mall, declined this week to confirm plans for Dave & Buster’s, which for several months has been rumored to be opening in the city. He confirmed the accuracy of the site map, though.

Gwinn said he would have an announcement about a large new tenant by the end of the month. CBL officials said Wednesday the company planned an announcement for Hanes Mall “in a week or two.”

Representatives of Dave & Buster’s have not returned requests for comment.

