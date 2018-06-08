× Crews on scene after bomb threat evacuates Randolph County Courthouse

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Randolph County Courthouse that was called into 911 on Friday afternoon.

The courthouse was cleared out and officers are checking the building after the call came in at about 12:18 p.m., according to Capt. Bernie Maness with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Maness said many workers went across the street to the Board of Elections building and Asheboro police and Randolph County deputies are keeping people away.

FOX8 is working to get more information.