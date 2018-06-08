× Charles Krauthammer, Fox News political analyst, reveals in a heartbreaking letter that he has just weeks to live

NEW YORK – Charles Krauthammer, a Fox News political analyst, has revealed in a heartbreaking letter that he has just weeks to live.

The 68-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner revealed on Friday that he is in the final stages of cancer.

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months,” the letter began. “I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.”

Krauthammer has been missing from Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” for nearly a year as he battled an abdominal tumor and subsequent complications.

“However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned,” Krauthammer wrote. “There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

Krauthammer is an syndicated columnist, author, political commentator and former physician whose weekly column is syndicated to more than 400 publications worldwide.