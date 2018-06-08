Bystanders, first responders perform CPR on 8-year-old boy after a drowning call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- First responders were called to the Falcon Pointe Apartments before 8 p.m. Thursday for a possible drowning.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist hospital. There is no word on the boy's current condition.

After the drowning call at the complex, FOX8 checked in with city pools see what their procedures are to make sure something like that doesn’t happen to your child.

Thalia Durling, a swimming pool coordinator with the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department, said one of the biggest preventative measures they take is a wristband system for people 17 years old and under.

“Kids don’t really understand how deep the pool can get or if they get tired,” Durling said. “They all think they can swim.”

To get a wristband, you have to take a test, which includes swimming 25 yards and treading water for a minute. Everyone else has to wear a life vest.

Durling says these rules were put in place about 10 years ago.

“It has been going on since the fatality at Kimberley Park,” Durling said.