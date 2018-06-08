× Burlington man accused of breaking into homes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of breaking into homes in Alamance County, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Leron Kelly Owens, 31, of Burlington, has been jailed without bond on three counts of breaking and entering and two counts each of injury to real property and larceny after breaking and entering.

Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington and Mebane police departments and sheriff’s offices in Guilford and Orange counties combined efforts to make the arrest.

The home break-ins in Alamance County were in an area on and around N.C. 119 south and Powerline Road near Elon, according to deputies.

The suspect has also been served with outstanding warrants for charges in Orange and Durham counties.