3 people found dead inside North Carolina home
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Burke County said they found three people dead in a home south of Morganton Friday morning, according to WSOC.
Authorities were called to the scene on Rob Carswell Road around 7:45 a.m.
Officials are investigating the case as a homicide, but are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.
They said a 2-year-old child was inside the home when they arrived but was unharmed.
Investigators have several people they want to speak to in this case. They have not released any information about suspects.
35.761693 -81.734942