Woman charged in connection to fatal crash in Greensboro involving car and motorcycle

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Greensboro last week.

Walda Jones, 66, of Greensboro, faces charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield to the right of way to a motorcycle causing serious injury/death in the death of Timothy Kellam, 33, of Greensboro.

Police were called to Summit Avenue at Textile Drive shortly before 8:50 p.m. May 27, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Police said Jones was driving her 2012 Nissan Sentra north on Summit Avenue and was turning left onto Textile Drive during the time of the crash. Kellam was driving a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Summit Avenue.

Kellam was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died from his injuries. Jones was not hurt.