Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A New Jersey State trooper received quite the surprise last week when he pulled over a man who turned out to be the retired police officer that delivered him 27 years ago.

“We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening — maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning — but it happened,” New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post.

It happened on June 1 in Kingwood Township when Trooper Michael Patterson stopped Matthew Bailly for a minor driving violation.

During their conversation, Bailly told Patterson that he was a retired Piscataway police officer. Patterson, a Piscataway native, told Bailly that he was from the same town and Bailly asked Patterson where he used to live.

When Patterson told him that he grew up on Poe Place, Bailly said that he remembered that street, because when he was a rookie cop, he helped deliver a baby there.

“When Trooper Patterson told him that he grew up on Poe Place, Mr. Bailly said that he remembered that street because he helped deliver a baby there 27 years ago when he was a rookie cop,” police wrote. “He was even able to describe the color, style of house, and the baby’s name, Michael.”

Patterson then extended his hand and replied, “My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me.”

On Oct. 5, 1991, the trooper’s mother had been out shopping when she went into labor. When she made it home, the father rushed outside, picked up his wife and carried her inside the house. He then called the doctor who talked Officer Bailly through the birth.

New Jersey State Police posted photos of the families’ reunion, saying they felt the story needed to be shared.