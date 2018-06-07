Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened on University Parkway between North Point Boulevard and Bethabara Park Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Winston-Salem police said the suspect has a non-life-threatening injury.

No officers were injured.

Winston-Salem police have not said what led up to the shooting.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene working to get more information.