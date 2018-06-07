Police dash cam shows suspected intoxicated woman sleeping on side of the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULSHEAR, Texas -- Police say a woman believed to be intoxicated is lucky to be alive after an officer found her sleeping on the side of a Texas road early Saturday morning.

The woman, who was identified as Jeanette Murillo by the Star-Telegram, was seen on FM 1093 in Fulshear after Sgt. Charlie Scott happened to drive down the road that morning.

"In the video, you see the car in front of Sergeant Scott's police car swerve to avoid an object in the road," Fulshear police said on Facebook. "Sergeant Scott immediately realized that 'the object' in the road was a person and quickly stopped to render aid."

Dashcam video showed Murillo lying about halfway on the right side of the road.

“However, this unfortunate mistake could have ended tragically and the ride could have been to the morgue,” police wrote.

The woman was arrested for public intoxication and released on bond Sunday from the Fort Bend County Jail.