× North Carolina man dies while swimming off Cape Hatteras National Seashore

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. — A North Carolina man died Wednesday morning while swimming off Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to WTVD.

The National Park Service received a call around 10 a.m. from the 55-year-old Benson man from a small sandbar 50 yards from the beach, south of the Frisco Day Use Area.

A bystander tried to help him, but before the good Samaritan could reach the 55-year-old, he was swept away from the sandbar by what officials believe was a rip current.

The good Samaritan later retrieved the body, returned to shore, and another witness started to perform CPR.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, and Seashore Rangers responded to the incident and continued the bystander’s initial resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.

This is the second swimming-related fatality off the seashore in 2018, and the second within the last four days.