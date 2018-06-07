× NC pizza restaurant worker accused of putting rat poison in cheese

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. –A North Carolina pizza restaurant worker is accused of putting rat poison in shredded cheese that was being used to make pizzas, WTVD reports.

Fayetteville police have charged 55-year-old Ricky Lee Adami with distributing food containing noxious/deleterious material.

Adami was arrested after the manager of Primo Pizza on Raeford Road noticed an unknown substance mixed with the cheese.

The manager looked at surveillance video and saw Adami putting an unknown substance into a shredding machine.

The manager contacted police and all contaminated cheese was identified and collected prior to being served to any customers.

Adami was taken to the Cumberland County jail on a $100,000 bond.