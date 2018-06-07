Log truck clips bridge, sending log tumbling onto Bus. 40 in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Business 40 in Winston-Salem is dangerous enough as it is, which is part of the reason why the NCDOT plans to shut down portions of the highway for at least two years for the Business 40 Improvement Project starting in the fall.

Add a piece of a tree trunk tumbling down the westbound lanes and you have an unpredictable level of risk.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, Winston-Salem police say a log truck was driving westbound when one of the logs clipped the Main Street bridge, sending the log bouncing toward drivers on the highway.

“It was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Sherry Johnson, who was driving behind the truck. “You know that movie 'Final Destination?' It was like that.”

Police say the log clipped a pickup truck, causing minor damage, but all the other drivers were able to avoid being hit.

“It was just like, there’s the log, comes off, bounces, hits a car,” Johnson said.

Nobody was injured and the log came to rest along the side of the highway.

“If that log had hit any other cars it would have probably killed somebody,” Johnson added.

The impact caused a beam on the bridge to crack, prompting inspectors from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to address it.

The NCDOT says the initial assessment showed the bridge is sound and was not compromised to a point where they need to close it.

They will be deciding what steps they need to take to repair the bridge by the end of the weekend.​