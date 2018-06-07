× High Point police arrest sex offender accused of statutory rape

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested a registered sex offender for a statutory rape that allegedly happened in High Point last year.

Tyler Mark Shaw, 28, was arrested Wednesday and jailed under a $1 million secured bond on a charge of statutory rape of a child by an adult. The victim was 11 years old.

The alleged crime happened in the west section of High Point between May and August of 2017. The investigation started after the victim’s parents contacted police.

Shaw registered as a sex offender after a 2014 conviction of indecent liberties with a minor. The victim in that case was 14 at the time of the crime.