Eden teen accused of driving while impaired, crashing SUV and fleeing the scene

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden teen is facing multiple charges after a crash on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Eden police.

Brandon Thomason Fleming, 18, is charged with driving while impaired, felony hit-and-run, driving after consuming and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers came to the area of Southwood Drive and Dogwood Drive after a report of a crash at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located a black Ford Explorer that had hit a tree.

A witness gave officers information about the driver, who had fled the scene.

Fleming was located in the area by officers and arrested.

During the investigation, police learned a 17-year-old, 16-year-old and 15-year-old were passengers in the vehicle.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old were charged with consuming alcohol underage.

Eden police said the alcohol was purchased at Fiddlestix, located at 700 S. Van Buren Road. The sale of the alcohol led to the arrest of 47-year-old Ramaiah Kumareswaran, the owner of the store.