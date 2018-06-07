× Randolph County man charged with kidnapping child from Davidson County home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have charged a man after authorities said a child was kidnapped in Davidson County and later found at a gas station in Archdale.

Emanuel Esquivel, of Randolph County, faces one count each of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony first-degree kidnapping.

Davidson County deputies were called to a home in the Southmont community of Lexington on Wednesday on a possible missing person call.

The suspect is accused of taking the juvenile victim from a home without the parents’ permission, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies said the suspect took the victim to his home in Randolph County. The victim was later found at a Sheetz in Archdale.

Warrants are still pending against the suspect.