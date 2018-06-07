Top 9 names for High Point baseball team announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Before you know it, you may be spending your evenings after work enjoying a little baseball in downtown High Point.

While we're about a year from that right now, people in the community can start voting on the name of the team.

On Thursday, the top 9 names were released. Among them, the High Point Chairmen (a nod to the furniture industry) and the High Point Iron Dragons (a nod to the railroad history and, well, a dragon).

You can vote for your favorite name by clicking here.