Top 9 names for High Point baseball team announced

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Before you know it, you may be spending your evenings after work enjoying a little baseball in downtown High Point.
While we're about a year from that right now, people in the community can start voting on the name of the team.
On Thursday, the top 9 names were released. Among them, the High Point Chairmen (a nod to the furniture industry) and the High Point Iron Dragons (a nod to the railroad history and, well, a dragon).
Watch the video above to see all nine names.
You can vote for your favorite name by clicking here.
35.955692 -80.005318