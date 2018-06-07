× 3rd person dies this week in the waters off Outer Banks

OCRACOKE, N.C. — A 55-year-old man died while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

A 911 call was received at 4:47 p.m. The man, from North Brookfield, Massachusetts, was found floating three feet from the shore near Ramp 70 on Ocracoke Island without a flotation device.

Resuscitation measures were attempted on the beach but were unsuccessful.

This was the third swimming-related fatality off the Seashore this year, the second fatality on Wednesday, and third within four days.

A 55-year-old North Carolina man died while swimming Wednesday morning and a 79-year-old Pennsylvania man died while swimming on Sunday.

There were seven swimming-related fatalities in 2017 and eight in 2016.