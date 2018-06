Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- Two people escaped from a mobile home fire in Trinity on Thursday afternoon.

The Guil-Rand Fire Department was called to the home on Wellborn Road near Shannon Drive at 4:42 p.m.

Two people were inside at the time of the fire and made it out safely.

The home is heavily damaged.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

35.861349 -80.008711