× 2 more students accuse former North Carolina teacher already charged with indecent liberties

MONROE, N.C. — A former North Carolina teacher already facing charges of indecent liberties with a student has been charged with additional counts after two more students came forward, WSOC reports.

Daniel Stanford was arrested Wednesday after two more students accused him of engaging in criminal conduct.

Last month, investigators said 35-year-old Stanford, who recently resigned as a teacher at Parkwood Middle School, is accused of having inappropriate conduct with a former student between 2014 and 2015.

Stanford, of Waxhaw, faces nearly two dozen felony charges, including four counts of indecent liberties, four counts of indecent liberties with a student, four counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of crimes against nature.

The sheriff’s office said the original victim came forward in early May with the allegations. The district alerted parents about the accusations after Stanford was arrested.

Officials believe many of the encounters occurred on the school premises.

Deputies are still investigating and that additional charges will be filed as the investigation progresses.