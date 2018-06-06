× Wizard of Oz’s last living munchkin dies at 98

SAN DIEGO — The last surviving munchkin from “Wizard of Oz” has passed away.

According to TMZ, Jerry Maren died over a week ago at a San Diego nursing care facility. His funeral was held over the weekend in Hollywood.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Maren is best known for his role alongside Judy Garland in the 1939 classic, as one of the members of “The Lollipop Guild” trio.

Maren was 98.

TMZ says there were multiple reports he died in March 2016, but a friend of Maren’s confirmed the reports were false.