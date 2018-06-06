‘It was right in front of me’: Swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Beachgoers near the Myrtle Beach State Park pier were asked to clear the water on Tuesday when a Blacktip reef shark was spotted swimming close to shore, WTVD reports.

Nicki Welch-Hudson, who shot footage of the shark swimming near the pier, said lifeguards immediately jumped into action to get everyone out of the ocean.

“Within minutes it was right in front of me and I was in awe,” said Hudson, who is studying marine science at Coastal Carolina University.

Hudson said she posted the video to raise awareness of the species.

“I’m hoping that tourists seeing the video will respect our oceans a little more. I heard lots of people on the beach attempting to say the shark wasn’t dangerous, one man even said he would jump in and “punch the shark,” that angered me of course.”

The lifeguards were able to get everyone out of the water without causing widespread fear and Hudson thanked them for being so calm.