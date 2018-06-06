Suspect sought after break-ins at Archdale florists also wanted in 3 other states

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man wanted after break-ins at two Archdale florists is also wanted in three other states, according to a news release from Archdale police.

Police believe Joseph Coleman Hodge, of Jacksonville, Florida, broke into Hazel Williams Florist and Always in Bloom Florist on May 25 around 8:30 a.m.

Property damage was reported at both florists, along with some items taken.

Hodge is wanted for similar incidents in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Archdale police believe Hodge is driving a green van with numerous stickers on it and a Florida tag.

Anyone with information on Hodge’s location is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 861-7867.