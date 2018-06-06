× Suspect arrested in Randolph County shooting that left man with life-threatening injury

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after an overnight shooting in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Cody Blake Wilkie, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies came to the 6400 block of Beulah Church Road in far southeastern Randolph County around 1:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that a white Ford dump truck was sitting in the middle of the road.

Deputies found Andy Brian Moody, 39, of Siler City, in the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Moody was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Investigators later located Wilkie and took him into custody.

Wilkie is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

35.525132 -79.562823