Smoking recipes to throw on your grill this summer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On this Recipe Wednesday, we show you how to have a smoking summer season. The Pitmasters at Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem gave us some cooking tips and recipes to throw on your grill or smoker.
Bib’s Pitmaster’s Burger
- Starting with a hand patted 1/2 pound — 80/20
- Angus burger sitting on two slices of apple
- Smoked bacon topped with a 1/4 pile of Bib’s pulled pork
- Your choice our red or white slaw on a sesame bun
Bib’s Homemade White Sharp Cheddar Pimento Cheese Burger
- 1/2 pound hand-padded 80/20 Angus burger with two slices of apple smoked bacon topped with 4 ounces of pimento cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun
- Served with Bib’s hand-cut twice-fried fries or seasoned grilled corn on the cob
Here is a good basic dry rub to start your summer with:
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup paprika
- 1 Tsp black pepper
- 1 Tsp chili powder
- 1 Tsp garlic powder
- 1 Tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Add all ingredients and mix well
