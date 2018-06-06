Smoking recipes to throw on your grill this summer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On this Recipe Wednesday, we show you how to have a smoking summer season. The Pitmasters at Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem gave us some cooking tips and recipes to throw on your grill or smoker.

Bib’s Pitmaster’s Burger

  • Starting with a hand patted 1/2 pound — 80/20
  • Angus burger sitting on two slices of apple
  • Smoked bacon topped with a 1/4 pile of Bib’s pulled pork
  • Your choice our red or white slaw on a sesame bun

Bib’s Homemade White Sharp Cheddar Pimento Cheese Burger

  • 1/2 pound hand-padded 80/20 Angus burger with two slices of apple smoked bacon topped with 4 ounces of pimento cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun
  • Served with Bib’s hand-cut twice-fried fries or seasoned grilled corn on the cob

Here is a good basic dry rub to start your summer with:

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup paprika
  • 1 Tsp black pepper
  • 1 Tsp chili powder
  • 1 Tsp garlic powder
  • 1 Tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients and mix well