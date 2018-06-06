Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It's a majestic scene at Oak Hollow Lake in High Point, boats seem to fly across the water. Rowing is taking off in the Piedmont Triad.

Bill Kininmonth is the founder of the High Point Rowing Club.

"I think what the kids love about this sport is they get out of school, they're outside, fresh air, they're on the water, it's a unique experience. Usually they're inside a gym, but here they're out in this picturesque location every day," he said.

Oak Hollow Lake was the host of the recent North Carolina Youth Rowing Championship, with over 400 high school and middle school rowers from all around North Carolina competing for gold medals.

Parents love it for the kids for a couple of reasons. One, the small chance for injury and two, the possibility of college scholarships.