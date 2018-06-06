How to protect yourself and your pet from ticks and fleas this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With warmer weather comes more bugs and some of those bugs can not only harm us but also our pets.

So, putting your dog or cat on flea and tick prevention medication is important. But getting rid of fleas is much harder than preventing them, and if you care about your pet, it is a risk you don't want to take.

When it comes to ticks, pest management experts say there is more to do than just medicate -- you need to make sure you aren't providing them with a place to stay.

The best solution for unwanted pests is making sure your home and surrounding property is properly sanitized, which means keeping your grass cut low and your shrubs down low.

If you or your pet spend time outdoors, make sure you inspect yourself and your animal.