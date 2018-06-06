How glassblowing is teaching students to be ready for business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – In a small space along Mill Works Street in Winston-Salem, students are quite literally feeling the heat.

They are standing face to face with fire to learn the art of glassblowing.

“It's such a different thing to do and not many people know how to do it and the fact that I am slowly getting better and better you can recognize what I am doing, I really like that part,” said Brian Ledbetter.

He is one of a group of people who spends hours at The Olio turning recycled glass collected in the community into works of art -- and he gets paid to do it.

Rebeccah Byer is the Founder of The Olio, the only furnace glassblowing studio in Winston-Salem.

The 501c uses grants from the Winston-Salem Foundation to offer education, sustainability, workshops and starter classes.

“I think that the skills they are developing here can apply to any industry whether it is glass blowing or not,” Rebeccah says.

Everything that is made at the store is sold there and The Olio offers something for everyone who walks through the door whether you want to watch it, try it, or buy it.