High Point woman runs city’s only female-owned barbershop

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Shauna Clemons is doing what she loves in a place she can call her own.

In February, she opened Anointed Cutz Barbershop in High Point.

“Being the only female barber in High Point that has my own shop right now is a wonderful feeling,” she said. “I had the faith to believe it and God put it in motion for me and here I am.”

Her dream came true after years of barber school and working in other shops.

Her journey included fighting for respect in a male dominated industry.

She remembers one incident where she offered a male customer service and he told her she didn’t belong in the barbershop because she’s a woman.

“I went home crying,” she said.

Clemons remained committed to building her clientele and starting her own business.

She now has a steady flow of customers.

“I've always gotten my hair cut by a woman anyway, back from Burlington to High Point. When I got introduced to her in High Point at Five Points, the owner was like ‘Hey I want you to try her out,'” Devin Bennett said. “Here I am to this day.”

“Just the way she runs her barbershop, I knew that's the type of situation I wanted to be a part of,” said Henry Williams Jr., a barber at Anointed Cutz.

Clemons says it’s important that the shop provides a welcoming environment.

“A lot of people talk about the atmosphere in my shop, it's very peaceful, it's very calm, you're not going to hear a lot of the cursing and the other things that you see at a lot of other shops,” she said. “It's Anointed Cutz. We are a Christian-based barbershop. You don't have to believe what we believe, but there's a standard that we do have in here.”

A grand opening for Anointed Cutz Barbershop is June 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2716 Westchester Drive suite 201-A in High Point.

It’s open to the public.

There will be free food, a DJ and a bounce house for kids.

