Day care owner accused of spanking 4-year-old boy with a paddle nicknamed 'Bob'

PICKENS, S.C. — A South Carolina day care owner was arrested after a woman accused her of hitting her 4-year-old son with a paddle with the word “Bob” printed on it, WNHS reports.

Margaret Sue Tennis, director and owner of the Carousel of Learning day care in Pickens, was charged on Tuesday with third-degree assault and battery.

Mother Angel Taylor, whose five children attend the day care, said her son came home with a red backside on May 15. She said she had no idea the day care paddled students.

Her 11-year-old daughter told her the alleged wooden paddle was green with yellow polka dots and the word “Bob” was written on it.

Tennis’ husband denied the allegations and said that the paddle was a wooden stick used to mix paint.

During a bond hearing, Tennis was given a $1,092 personal recognizance bond.