× Crocodile kills pastor performing baptism in lake

A Protestant pastor in Ethiopia was killed Sunday morning after being attacked by a crocodile while baptizing people in a lake, BBC reports.

Docho Eshete and about 80 people gathered at Lake Abaya in Arba Minch when the attack happened.

“He baptized the first person and he passed on to another one. All of a sudden, a crocodile jumped out of the lake and grabbed the pastor,” resident Ketema Kairo said.

Eshete died after being bitten on his back, hands, and legs.

According to The Telegraph, fishermen used fishing nets to block the crocodile from taking the pastor’s body into the water.

Locals tried to capture the crocodile but it escaped.