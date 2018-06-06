× Couple accused of killing baby, putting body in hotel freezer

BRONSON, Fla. — A Georgia couple wanted in the death of their 6-month-old son found in the freezer of an Alabama hotel was arrested in Florida on Monday, according to the Dothan Police Department.

On June 1, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia alerted Dothan police about a “possible infant death.”

Investigators in Alabama learned that the couple, 28-year-old Carlton James Mathis and 36-year-old Amanda Gail Oakes, had been in Dothan but were now possibly in Florida.

The couple was tracked to an apartment complex in Bronson, Florida, on Monday where the Alachua County SWAT team encountered Mathis and shot him four times after he produced a handgun and attempted to flee the scene.

Mathis was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. They were both arrested.

After receiving information from Mathis and Oakes, Curtis Oakes’ body was found in a freezer at a hotel in Dothan, Alabama, where the couple had been staying. Investigators believe the body had been in the freezer for several days.

Both are charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of their son. They are behind bars on $15,000 bond.

Murder charges are expected to be filed once an autopsy is completed and investigators know how the baby was killed.