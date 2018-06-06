Common chemical in toothpaste linked to gut inflammation, cancer

A common chemical found in some toothpastes and various other products has been linked to gut inflammation and cancer, according to a study by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Researchers studied mice and found that low doses of triclosan can change bacteria in the gut, promote inflammation and could promote the growth of tumors in the colon.

The researchers said there needs to be an urgent attempt to do research with humans regarding triclosan.

In addition to toothpastes, the chemical is found in more than 2,000 consumer products, including cosmetics, toys and kitchenware.