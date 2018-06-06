× 3 Guilford County schools damaged by tornado won’t be ready to open by next school year

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The three Guilford County schools that were damaged by the April 15 tornado will not be ready to open by the start of the 2018-2019 school year, according to Guilford County Schools officials.

The announcement came during a meeting at Power House of Deliverance Church Wednesday evening to discuss plans for the tornado-impacted schools for the upcoming school year.

Peeler Elementary students relocated to Bluford Elementary, Erwin Montessori students relocated to Alamance Elementary and Hampton Elementary students relocated to Reedy Fork Elementary after the tornado.

The meeting at Power House of Deliverance Church is one of three being held to discuss the schools. It is focused primarily on Peeler Elementary.

The Hampton Elementary meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church.

The meeting for Erwin Montessori is at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Genesis Baptist Church.

It is unclear if the students at the three impacted schools will return to the same schools they relocated to after the tornado for the 2018-2019 school year.