Teen charged in shooting death of 18-year-old in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two teens have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Charlotte Sunday night, WSOC reports.

Jalen Boulware is charged with murder and Marvin Chavez-Quiffaro is charged as an accessory.

SWAT teams swarmed the southeast Charlotte neighborhood and officers went door-to-door with guns drawn as they hunted for the person who shot and killed 18-year-old Terale Claridy-Vaught.

Police said the incident started around 10:30 p.m. on Carolina Forest Court, just off Steele Creek Road and Erwin Road, when the suspect fired shots into a home.

Nobody was hurt but while police were investigating that shooting, they heard gunshots nearby. Just down the street, officers found Claridy-Vaught lying in the road. He had been shot to death.

Officers locked down the entire neighborhood for hours while they searched for the shooter. Police also issued a reverse 911 call to neighbors, asking them to stay inside.

Around 4 a.m., CMPD officials said they thought the suspect may have left the area in a vehicle, and residents were no longer in any danger.

No motive has been given for the slaying.