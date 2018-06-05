Suspect in Amber Alert for 7-month-old Virginia girl captured in Randolph County, baby found safe

Coming soon: News conference on Amber Alert
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The suspect in an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old Virginia girl was captured in Randolph County Tuesday afternoon and the baby was found safe, Danville police confirmed.
Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, was found at a trailer home park just north of Randleman. Emma Grace Kennedy appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital. The mother of the child has been notified.
Kennedy is accused of abducting 7-month-old Emma from the Danville, Virginia, area. The Amber Alert has been canceled.
Police said Kennedy abducted the child after assaulting her mother at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville. He was believed to be armed with a knife.
Kennedy is a registered sex offender. His last known residence is 2688 Valewood Drive in Asheboro. Kennedy was convicted in 2014 of sexual battery, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.