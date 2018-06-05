× Regal Cinemas will show these kids’ movies for $1 this summer

If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick.

During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies.

The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are: