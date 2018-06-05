Regal Cinemas will show these kids’ movies for $1 this summer

If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick.

During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies.

The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:

  • Storks
  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman
  • Despicable Me 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • The Lego Movie
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks
  • Sing
  • The Peanuts Movie
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie
  • Ferdinand
  • The Secret Life of Pets
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
  • The Lego Batman Movie
  • Trolls
  • Minions
  • The Boss Baby
  • Paddington 2
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • Despicable Me 3
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked