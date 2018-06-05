Regal Cinemas will show these kids’ movies for $1 this summer
If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick.
During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies.
The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:
- Storks
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Despicable Me 2
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- The Lego Movie
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Sing
- The Peanuts Movie
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
- Ferdinand
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Trolls
- Minions
- The Boss Baby
- Paddington 2
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Despicable Me 3
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked