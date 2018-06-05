× Miss America ending its swimsuit competition, will no longer judge based on physical appearance

Miss America will no longer include a swimsuit competition, the organization announced Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

“We are no longer a pageant,” said Gretchen Carlson, the chair of the Board of Trustees for the Miss America Organization. “We are a competition.”

Carlson was crowned Miss America in 1989. In 2016, she settled a lawsuit against former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

She said the changes will help the organization be more inclusive and empowering for all women.

Carlson said that instead of a swimsuit competition, the women will now take part in a live interactive session with the judges.

The 2019 Miss America Competition is at 9 p.m. on Sept. 9.