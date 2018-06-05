Man arrested after crashing head-on with deputy in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A man was arrested Tuesday morning after crashing head-on with a deputy in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Alexander Jared Franklin, 24, of Kernersville, is charged with assault on a government employee, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, going armed to the terror of the public and two counts of resist, obstruct and delay an officer.

At about 10:20 a.m., deputies received a report that a man, later identified as Franklin, pulled out a handgun and threatened a road crew at Vance Road and Cedar Creek Drive in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County deputies learned that the same man had been involved in an aggravated assault in Davidson County where he allegedly fired shots at several people who were trying to stop him from driving recklessly.

After the incident in Davidson County, deputies say the man drove into Forsyth County where he encountered the work crew.

When deputies found him, he was attempting to pass a dump truck on the wrong side of the road. He eventually collided head-on with the deputy in the 8000 block of Vance Road.

No one was injured in the crash and Franklin was taken into custody without incident.