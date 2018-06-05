Local child collects donations for FOX8 Community Baby Shower instead of birthday gifts

One Piedmont girl spent her birthday donating items to the FOX8 Community Baby Shower to help new moms and babies in need.

Family Services posted on Facebook Tuesday morning about Tate, who sacrificed her own gifts to support others.

Participants are asked to donate their items — formula, diapers, toys, wipes, bottles and more — at Overhead Door in Greensboro, or any A Cleaner World location in the Piedmont Triad during store hours.

All donations are encouraged but the greatest need is diapers and formula.

The baby supplies will be donated to Family Service and Family Services of the Piedmont to help new moms and babies in need.

The FOX8 Community Baby Shower runs through June 15. Overhead Door is located at 3001 Flagstone Dr. Greensboro.

For a listing of Triad A Cleaner World locations, click here.