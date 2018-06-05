× Elderly Lexington man accused of taking indecent liberties with 5-year-old girl

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An elderly Lexington man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a 5-year-old girl, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Stephen Alexander Barber, 70, was arrested on Monday after Davidson County deputies received a report about a possible sexual assault on a child.

The child was interviewed at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville and said Barber had engaged in sex acts with her when she was 5 years old. Warrants were obtained and Barber was arrested for indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $25,000 secured bond.