Crash downs power lines, closes road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A rollover crash downed several power lines and closed a road in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

The crash closed all lanes of McConnell Road between Cole Street and Old McConnell Loop. The roads are expected to be closed until the power lines are fixed.

The wreck is not fatal, police say.

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes.