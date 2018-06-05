Burlington extends hour for Link Transit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The budget passed and buses will now run until 8 p.m. beginning next month.

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington’s public transit system, Link Transit, will celebrate its second year this week.

To date, the service has provided more than 166,000 passenger trips.

Within the last five months, close to 33,000 rides have been provided, which is about 3 percent above ridership numbers within the same window last year.

Moving forward, customers have expressed wanting longer hours.

Currently, Link Transit provides service Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The city is listening to what riders want.

If the proposed budget passes at the Burlington City Council meeting, it would support offering extended hours.

“We will be able to extend the routes for one more lap for each of our five routes, so our transit system will operate until 8 p.m.,” public information specialist Morgan Lasater said.

Lasater says a state grant would cover the funding.

If the budget passes, the new hours are expected to take effect July 2.

In celebration of Link Transit’s two-year anniversary, rides are free through June 8.