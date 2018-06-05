Amber Alert for 7-month-old Virginia girl focused in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — An Amber Alert issued for a missing 7-month-old girl is being focused in North Carolina on Tuesday after the suspect was possibly spotted in the state.

Virginia State Police said Monday evening that Carl Ray Kennedy may have been seen in the area of Seven Springs in Wayne County and may be headed to Oak Island.

Danville police traveled to Durham overnight after reports of a man trying to sell a baby but officers told FOX8 that the incident was not related to the Amber Alert.

Authorities initially believed the man and child may have been 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy and his daughter, Emma Kennedy, who are the subject of the Amber Alert out of Virginia.

Kennedy is accused of abducting 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy from the Danville, Virginia, area.

Kennedy has gray hair and green eyes and has several tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Skechers. He also has a pierced left ear.

Police said Kennedy abducted the child after assaulting her mother at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville. He is believed to be armed with a knife.

Authorities say Kennedy’s car is a gold Suzuki Forenza with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender. His last known residence is 2688 Valewood Drive in Asheboro. Kennedy was convicted in 2014 of sexual battery, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510.