Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- When you want to enjoy the great outdoors, it's always a good idea to pack a few fishing rods in the car and head to the lake with the family.

And there's one place in the Piedmont that's turning into a real sweet spot for anglers -- nestled in Davidson County, you'll find Lake Thom-a-Lex.

FOX8's Brad Jones went out on a boat to check it out.